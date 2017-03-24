In Our View: Foundation Getting Shaky

A A

As you likely have noticed, one of the catch-phrases surrounding public policy these days is “infrastructure.” The condition of roads and bridges and water systems and electrical grids has become a point of concern throughout the country, with general agreement that improvement is necessary but disagreement over the urgency of the situation.

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, however, there is little room for debate. The organization recently released its quadrennial report card on America’s infrastructure and gave the nation an overall grade of D+. And while such reports always leave room for quibbling, they also can be instructive in examining what is necessary in Washington.

Take roads, for example. According to the report, 31 percent of the state’s roads are in poor condition, which likely will come as no surprise to anybody who gets behind the wheel. By contrast, in Oregon 11 percent of the roads are deemed as poor. If nothing else, this should serve as some empirical evidence of the need for the $16.1 billion transportation bill that was passed by the Legislature in 2015. Critics can complain about an 11.9-cent increase to the state gas tax, which at last glance gave Washington the second-highest gas tax in the nation, but it is difficult to argue that the state’s roads don’t need improvement.

The study also found that nearly 40 percent of Washington’s 1,174 dams fall into the high-hazard category. The need for attentive dam maintenance was demonstrated in February, when damage to California’s Oroville Dam generated fears of a breach and led to the evacuation of 180,000 people living downstream.

And then there is drinking water, with the study identifying a need for $9.5 billion in water infrastructure investments over the next 20 years in Washington. The lead crisis in Flint, Mich., in recent years serves as an abject lesson in the dangers of cutting costs when it comes to water quality.

Overall, Washington scores well in terms of infrastructure. A recent report from U.S. News & World Report — which assessed categories slightly different from the engineers’ report — ranked the state No. 2 in the country in terms of infrastructure, behind Oregon. Both states scored well for having low energy costs, benefiting from the blessing that is hydroelectric power.

Ignoring the need for infrastructure spending is akin to refusing to see the dentist despite that huge cavity in your molar. It’s only going to get worse.

President Donald Trump has proposed $1 trillion in infrastructure improvements over the next decade, with most of that coming from private investors. It is a creative approach, but one that will face political roadblocks. Privately funded infrastructure projects would require tolls of some sort in order for investors to earn a profit. There are questions about whether investors will embrace the potential of projects and risk their money. And there are differing regulations and goals among the states, which can hamper multistate projects to the point that they are nearly impossible to pull off — but enough about the Interstate 5 Bridge.

In the end, as the 2017 Infrastructure Report Card again demonstrates, the United States must shore up its roads and bridges and systems that help make it the world’s most powerful economy. The impact of dilapidated or insufficient infrastructure can be seen with every 18-wheeler that comes to a standstill on the I-5 Bridge — and that impact is a costly one.