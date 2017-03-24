Lost Columbia Gorge hiker found in good condition

A A

PORTLAND — Rescuers have found a 29-year-old man who became lost while hiking in the Columbia River Gorge.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says search teams found him at about 3 a.m. Friday. The man was cold and wet, but otherwise OK.

The hiker had called 9-1-1 more than 12 hours earlier to say he couldn’t find his way back to the Horsetail Falls Trailhead. Deputies were able to get his general location from a cell phone ping, but the phone’s battery life was about to run out.

The man is an experienced hiker, but was unfamiliar with the Gorge.