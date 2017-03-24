Police: Naked man destroys home in Edmonds

A A

EDMONDS — Authorities say a naked man’s fight with police ended in the fiery destruction of a luxury home in Edmonds.

KOMO reported that officers said they eventually had to subdue the man with a Taser when they spotted him rampaging and setting fires inside the home Thursday evening.

The first officers on scene were able to get the man inside to come out of the home. He was naked and refused to respond to officers’ orders. Police say the man then ran back inside the house, and then they noticed fires starting inside.

The man was eventually subdued and taken out of the house. The 30-year-old suspect, who police say is the son of the homeowner, was taken to a hospital but was expected to be OK.