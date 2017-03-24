Small tornado causes damage in Orchards

A A

A tornado with wind speeds estimated between 65 to 85 mph touched down in the Orchards area Friday afternoon, toppling a fence and downing tree branches. No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service in Portland said the EF-0 twister was reported at about 3:15 p.m., but no one actually saw the funnel, and there was little damage.

“It was weak,” meteorologist Paul Tolleson said.

A fence was damaged in the vicinity of Northeast 99th Street and Northeast 140th Court, and some debris from a nearby yard blew into that yard, he said. Then, on Northeast 105th Avenue north of Northeast 67th Street, a 12×12 metal shed was lifted up and placed back down. And tree branches about 4 inches in diameter snapped off, Tolleson said.

No other damage in between those locations was reported to the National Weather Service, but Tolleson said they couldn’t rule out if there was additional damage.

Tolleson said the tornado touched down during a strong thunderstorm but only lasted a couple of minutes; the storm likely took about 15 minutes to traverse the stretch of Clark County.