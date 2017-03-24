Stand-up series comes to Ridgefield’s Old Liberty Theater

A A

If you go “Laughing on Last Saturday” What: Monthly stand-up comedy night.

Saturday: Dwight Slade.

April 29: David Crow.

May 27: Lonnie Bruhn and Don Frost.

When: Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Old Liberty Theater, 113 N. Main Ave., Ridgefield.

Tickets: $15.

On the web: http://www.oldlibertytheater.com

How far would you go for a good laugh? To some comedy club or theater in Portland? A weekend flight to Vegas (and, boy, are your arms tired)?

Stop flapping. You don’t need to go that far. Starting Saturday, Portland-based stand-up comedians and promoters Lonnie Bruhn and Don Frost plan to bring monthly laughs to the historic Old Liberty Theater in Ridgefield. Their new “Laughing on Last Saturday” series aims to keep it fresh by putting national touring talent on a stage that’s both professional and intimate, Bruhn said — in front of audiences that come specifically for stand-up comedy.

“A lot of people have a hard time taking comedy seriously unless it’s in a theater,” Bruhn said. “You try doing comedy in a bar, some people are there to watch hockey.” But the 200-seat Old Liberty Theater is just the right size, he said — it already feels like a comedy club that’s bigger than your corner bar, but not so big that the laughter gets lost in all that interior airspace. Furthermore, he said, it’s a got a really supportive programmer in Don Griswold, the owner of the Old Liberty Theater since 1995.

“We want to bring the art form back to a place that feels really legitimate,” Bruhn said.

Wait a minute. Telling jokes is a legitimate art form? Something to take seriously?

Of course, Bruhn said. From George Carlin and Richard Pryor to Jon Stewart and Keegan Michael-Key, comedians have always spoken truths that nobody else wants to say. In recent years, they’ve become more admired than talking heads on TV for telling it like it really is.

“Comedians are the philosophers of our times,” Bruhn said. “They may be presenting the same news as your local anchor, but they’re presenting it in a way to laugh about and learn from.”

Divided humor?

When you’re joking about the state and direction of the nation, though, not everybody’s going to laugh. Never has it been more apparent that urban liberals and rural conservatives see the same world through totally different lenses.

“I don’t remember comedians facing an administration that’s polarized so many people,” Bruhn said. Nor does he remember a president taking comedy more “seriously” than this one. President Donald Trump has gone so far as to tweet that he considers his ongoing portrayal on “Saturday Night Live,” by the ever-scowling Alec Baldwin, to be unfair and “biased.”

“Trump doesn’t have the best sense of humor,” he said. “I don’t think comedians have been targeted like this since George Carlin,” who was arrested in Wisconsin in 1972 after performing his classic routine, “Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television.”

Bringing political stand-up to a town like Ridgefield could prove challenging indeed. “Many comedians are not political. Some never touch it,” Bruhn said.

Others find politics irresistible. “There are too many things going on every day not to touch on it, at least for some comedians. It takes a special comedian to be able to pull it off,” he said. “No matter what, it’s got to be funny. We’d like to think comedians will make good decisions about what they do.”

It’s entirely up to them, Bruhn said. “One thing I’m pretty passionate about: They have the freedom to discuss what they want. It’s their job. They should know how to write it, how to deliver it, when to punch it up, when to pull back.

“We know there’ll be moments when people get upset and offended,” he said. “We know it’s going to happen. We always ask people to keep open minds.”

Often adult

Dwight Slade will kick off the “Laughing on Last Saturdays” series Saturday. Slade, a Seattle native and popular touring comedian now based in Portland, used to be billed as “The Northwest’s Most Dangerous Mind” on radio station KXL-AM, where he engaged listeners with humor rather than rage.

Among his album releases are a comedy CD about Oregon called “Weird State” and, more recently, a double DVD recorded at Portland’s Aladdin Theater called “Right and Raunch.” The genial “Right” disc reportedly is OK for grandma to hear. The uncensored “Raunch” disc is definitely for after she goes to bed.

That’s how this 21-and-up series will be, Bruhn said: Always hilarious, often adult.

Seeds of funny

Bruhn was only in fourth grade when first exposed to a live recording of comedian Richard Pryor. He was too young to understand much of the humor, but he couldn’t miss the hilarity shared by the audience and his family at home.

“It was literally magic. I was awed by it. You could break down a life and talk about it, and everybody would laugh and enjoy it,” Bruhn said.

This was an especially meaningful lesson, he said, because of his own special circumstances: “I was born with cerebral palsy, so I was always looking at life differently. I couldn’t climb trees and ride bikes with my friends, so I spent a lot of time observing humanity.”

That gets at what may be the essential seed of comedy, Bruhn said: pain.

“I think there’s something fundamentally wrong with comedians, so that we have this different perspective,” he said. “Comedians handle pain and grief differently. We put it on stage and say, ‘It’s OK to laugh at this.’ That’s our way of sharing.”

“That’s not to say you can’t have a successful and happy life,” Bruhn said. “I came from a really good home and I was happy.” That happiness was increased via comedy records by talents like Carlin and Pryor, he said.

“Looking back on it, I guess my parents never should have let me listen to any of that,” he laughed.