TSA agent pleads guilty to voyeurism charge

SEATTLE — A security worker at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport accused of taking photos from underneath passengers’ skirts has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge as part of a plea deal.

KOMO-TV reported 29-year-old Nicholas Fernandez of Tukwila pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted voyeurism.

A probable cause statement says authorities received reports of Fernandez’s behavior last July and began monitoring him.

Another TSA agent followed him as he left a security checkpoint for a break. The agent reported seeing Fernandez stand behind a woman at baggage claim and turn his phone on to record under her skirt.

Prosecutors are recommending a suspended sentence that would include a sexual deviant treatment program and no use of a camera among other conditions.

TSA officials said previously that Fernandez had been placed on indefinite suspension without pay.