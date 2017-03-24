Two accused of setting Oregon woman on fire

A A

BEAVERTON, Ore. – Officials said two Oregon women are facing several charges including murder after they allegedly set a woman on fire days before Christmas.

The Oregonian reports that Maria Meisner, 55, and Celia Schwab, 63, were indicted last week in the death of Kathryn Breen, 74. Meisner is accused of aggravated murder and Schwab is accused of criminal mistreatment. Both women are also facing murder, arson and assault charges.

Police said Schwab was Breen’s unlicensed live-in caretaker and Meisner lived next door to Breen in Beaverton, Ore.

Schwab was arrested Dec. 23, the same day as the fire, while Meisner was arrested a few days later. Breen was treated for second- and third-degree burns but died in the hospital Dec. 24.

The two women have pleaded not guilty.