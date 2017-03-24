Winterhawks take game 1 at Prince George

A A

The Portland Winterhawks opened the Western Hockey League playoffs with a 4-2 win at Prince George on Friday.

Skyler McKenzie’s goal late in the first period put the Winterhawks ahead for good, but Prince George made Game 1 of the best-of-seven series interesting in the end.

Keegan Iverson scored on a power-play in the second period for a 3-1 Portland lead.

Prince George cut the lead to 3-2 early in the third period and it stayed that way until Portland’s Colton Veloso scored an empty netter in the final minute.

Portland goaltender Cole Kehler extended his win streak to nine games, stopping 23 of 25 shots.

Game 2 is Sunday at Prince George. Games 3 and 4 are Wednesday and Thursday at Portland.