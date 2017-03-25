Fans celebrate lives of actresses Fisher, Reynolds

A A

LOS ANGELES — Under clear blue skies, hundreds of fans made the pilgrimage Saturday to Forest Lawn’s Hall of Liberty in the Hollywood Hills to pay tribute to actress Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

“These were my girls,” Todd Fisher, who helped organize the public memorial, told those who had gathered to honor the memory of his famous sister and mother.

Fisher shared some family stories with the audience and noted Reynold’s life-long love affair with show business, drawing laughs and tears from the audience.

“The entire thing I’m calling a show, not a memorial because my mother loved shows,” he said. “This show was designed for you to be in our living room together, celebrating two amazing women.”

In the hours before the ceremony, hundreds of fans formed a long line outside the pavilion with many wearing wristbands that said “Debbie and Carrie forever in our hearts” and clutching programs imprinted with the quote, “Don’t be afraid of death, be afraid of an un-lived life.”

Some wore elegant dresses and suits while others donned “Star Wars” attire in tribute to what many consider Carrie Fisher’s biggest role as Princess Leia in the famous adventure film series. They shared opinions of their favorite movies and their admiration for the two women who struck them as “inspiring” and “unapologetically themselves.”

Many had to sit in the lobby or outside, where the memorial was streamed on large TV screens.

For the 1,200 or so who managed to get a seat inside the hall, the ceremony was a cherished slice of Hollywood history. Crystal Jackson drove from Arizona with her daughter Heather and her 4-year-old and 2-year-old granddaughters “to share this experience with so many other people who loved Debbie and Carrie, too.”

“It feels like we’re here to mourn — and to celebrate — a family member today. I mean, we all grew up with them,” Heather Jackson said. “We idolize them. Their relationship is like what my mother and I have.”

“I hope they know how much they are loved,” Kenneth Parkhurst, 43, said. He had driven down from Orangevale in the Sacramento area and arrived at the cemetery by 7 a.m. to ensure that he had a seat for the 1 p.m. ceremony.

Donning a black “Star Wars” cap, Parkhurst had patiently waited in line all morning, flipping through Fisher’s most recent book, “The Princess Diarist.”

“She was more than just our princess, she was our ambassador,” he said. “She would make you feel included in whatever you saw her in. You weren’t just entertained, she made you feel like part of the club.”