Sheriff’s office seeks info on Five Corners robberies

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two cases where middle school students were robbed last week as they walked home from school in the Five Corners area. The robberies happened about a half-mile apart from one another.

Mid-afternoon on Friday, March 17 a deputy with the sheriff’s office got two separate reports of boys being robbed; one of the victims was 11 years old and the other was 12. Each report involved a male who pointed or flashed a firearm at the victim, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The first reported robbery happened in the 10100 block of Northeast 72nd Street. The suspect got out of a light gray or blue sedan with aluminum wheels. He pointed a black handgun at the victim and took his backpack, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect was described as a skinny, dark-skinned teenager wearing a red bandana over his mouth, a black shirt, blue jeans and a light blue beanie. He was possible 5 feet, 10 inches tall. Three or four other males were inside the sedan.

In the second incident, two males walked up to the victim and one of them asked if he had any money, the sheriff’s office said. When the victim replied that he did not, the suspect displayed a handgun that was in his waistband and asked if the victim had anything of value. The victim said that he had a musical instrument and both males left on foot without taking anything, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect who displayed the handgun was described as a dark-skinned teenager with a shaved right eyebrow. He wearing a white jacket and believed to be taller than 5 feet, 3 inches.

The cases were referred to the Tactical Detective Unit. No other similar robberies were reported in the area. Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call the West Precinct at 360-397-6079.