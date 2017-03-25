Gunsmith hurt by homemade shotgun explosion

A A

TACOMA — A shotgun welded by an aspiring gunsmith exploded Thursday near Little Mashel Falls and hurt two people, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Several people called 911 about 3:45 p.m. to report a possible shooting on the Eatonville trail off Alder Cutoff Road East.

Sheriff’s deputies responded but couldn’t find a victim. One witness reported seeing a man with an injured face who asked her not to call police.

Officials at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup notified deputies of a possible shooting victim, and deputies spoke with the 20-year-old and his friends.

They all said the shooting, which was videotaped, was accidental.

A recording showed the aspiring gunsmith take a 12-gauge shell and remove the shot inside before replacing it with powder from a 20-gauge shell, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

When he fired the gun, it exploded in his hands. The explosion injured his face and burned his shoulder.