Prep athletes earn stripes at Tiger Invite (photos)

A A

High school track and field athletes in Southwest Washington got their first big-meet experience of the spring season Saturday at the Tiger Invite in Battle Ground.

The boys shot put showcased three of the top throwers in the state. Conner Jensen of Skyview won the event with a throw of 58 feet, 9½ inches, beating out Ethan Tonder of Mountain View (56-¾) and freshman Trey Knight of Ridgefield (55-9¾).

Those three were also the top finishers in the discus with Jensen leading the way at 165 feet, followed by Knight (155-8) and Tonder (144-10).

Union’s Michael Ugarov won the 100 (11.13 seconds) and 200 meters (22.84). Ridgefield’s Silas Griffith won the 1,600 (4:24.97) and 3,200 (9:29.28).

Other boys winners included Ridgefield’s Brandon Lehto (400), Camas’ Daniel Maton (800), Woodland’s Jacob Davis (110 hurdles), Evergreen’s Jeremy Harju (300 hurdles), Heritage’s Gavin Lee (javelin) and Denis Baraiac (triple jump), Mountain View’s Garrett Davis (high jump) and Union’s Trevor Bushman (pole vault).

Camas won the boys team title with 103 points ahead of Skyview (94.33) and Union (89.33).

The Maryland-bound sisters of Dai’lyn Merriweather and Jai’lyn Merriweather got their seasons off to fast starts. Dai’lyn won the 200 in 24.45 seconds and Jai’lyn won the 400 in 56.28. Both helped Union to wins in the 400 and 1,600 relays.

Emma Jenkins was a dual winner for Camas in the 1,600 and 3,200. Other winners included Krystal Kaufman of Skyview (800), Valerie Schmidt of Prairie (300 hurdles), Julie Stepper of Woodland (long jump) and Madison Peffers of Camas (high jump).

Camas won the girls team title with 123.5 points ahead of Tigard, Ore. (84) and Union 82.