Save the Date: Practice sleuthing skills at Ridgefield First Saturday

Visitors can test their detective skills at Ridgefield First Saturday, when downtown Ridgefield will be turned into a giant board game of “CLUE.” Pick up your detective notebook and learn about the crime from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 at Overlook Park, South Main Avenue and Pioneer Street. Then, find the clues, visit the old jail and collect evidence around town to solve the mystery. All participants receive a prize. In the park, there will also be the farmer’s market, plus music and activities, along with local performers acting out the murder mystery on stage. 360-887-3557 or http://ridgefieldwa.us/event/murder-mystery

Camas First Friday will “Spring into History” from 5 to 8 p.m. April 7, celebrating the city’s history with games and activities throughout participating businesses along Northeast Fourth Avenue. There will be a “Guess About Camas” history trivia game, historic artifacts from the Two Rivers Heritage Museum, a book signing, paper making, a toilet paper toss and more. The Friends of Camas Arts will be hosting a silent art auction during the festivities at Journeys Church, 304 N.E. Fourth Ave., Camas. 360-216-7378 or www.downtowncamas.com

There are limited spots left for the Klineline Kids Fishing Derby on April 8, the annual fish derby event introduces children ages 5 to 14 to the activity of fishing, with all the gear and bait provided. Children and adults with special needs can still register for the derby on April 7, which has spots for up to 500 participants. It all takes place at Klineline Pond, 1200 N.E. 117th St., Vancouver. Registration is $5. 360-608-7973 or www.klineline-kf.org

Have you ever wondered what goes inside your cat’s furry little brain? Rolan Tripp, a veterinarian and animal behaviorist, will take you on a guided tour through the feline mind, from genetics to geriatrics. Science on Tap: “Inside the Feline Mind” will tackle many curious questions at 7 p.m. April 12 at the Kiggins Theatre, 1011 Main St., Vancouver. Admission is $8 to $10 suggested cover. www.viaproductions.org

The Cathlapotle Plankhouse is kicking off its season with a special spring event featuring springtime food of the Chinookan Peoples, plus tours, guided hikes and kid’s activities. Visitors can explore the seasonal foods of the peoples of the Lower Columbia River at activity stations in the plankhouse and sample some stinging nettle tea from noon to 4 p.m. April 16 at the Carty Unit of the Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge, 28908 N.W. Main Ave., Ridgefield. A naturalist-led family friendly hike will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a spring birding hike at 3 p.m. Admission is $3 per vehicle. 360-887-4106 or http://ridgefieldfriends.org

Celebrate Earth Day during the 18th annual Earth Day Fest, featuring activities for all ages, along with live music, entertainment, nature walks and information from local organizations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at Salmon Creek Park, 1200 N.E. 117th St., Vancouver. Participants can also sign up for the big tree planting and garlic mustard weed pull that will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers must register in advance. The events are free. 360-992-8585 or www.clarkpublicutilities.com/event/streamteam-earth-day-fest

Pomeroy Farm Country Life Fair is part plant sale and part celebration of traditional activities and crafts. The annual fair will feature a herbs and plants for sale, among rows of other vendors selling handmade goods. There will be country life demonstrations, featuring various skills. There will be farm animals, hayrides and other activities for children from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 at the Pomeroy Farm, 20902 N.E. Lucia Falls Road, Yacolt. Admission is free. 360-686-3537 or http://pomeroyfarm.org

The 25th annual Home and Garden Idea Fair provides the opportunity for attendees to discover inspiration for the home, yard and garden from local businesses, services and organizations. Highlights include an indoor landscape showcase by the Washington Association of Landscape Professionals, children’s activities, a large plant sale by the Specialty Nursery Association of Clark County and a mini farmers market. The show runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 28-29 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 17402 N.E. Delfel Road, Ridgefield. Admission is free, with $6 for parking. www.clarkpublicutilities.com