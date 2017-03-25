The Fantasticks to close after 21,000 N.Y. shows

A A

NEW YORK — The off-Broadway phenomenon “The Fantasticks” will end its record-breaking run this spring, bringing down the curtain on a show with confetti and a cardboard moon that started when Dwight D. Eisenhower was president.

The musical, which features the songs “Try To Remember” and “Soon It’s Gonna Rain,” will close June 4, having played a total of 21,552 performances in New York City, producers said Tuesday.

For nearly 42 years the show chugged along at the 153-seat Sullivan Street Playhouse in Greenwich Village, finally closing in 2002 after 17,162 performances — a victim both of a destroyed downtown after 9/11 and a new post-terrorism, edgy mood. It opened four years later at an off-Broadway complex in the heart of Times Square, where it will end after 4,390 shows.

The tale, a mock version of “Romeo and Juliet,” concerns a young girl and boy, secretly brought together by their fathers and an assortment of odd characters, including a rakish narrator, an old actor, an Indian named Mortimer and a mute.

It long ago won the title of world’s longest-running musical. “The Phantom of the Opera,” by comparison, is Broadway’s longest-running show with some 12,000 shows. The only rival to “The Fantasticks” is “The Mousetrap” in London, which is the longest-running show in the world, having passed 26,000 performances.