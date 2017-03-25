Alishia Topper runs for re-election to city council

A A

One of the lessons Alishia Topper said she’s learned since being elected to Vancouver City Council in 2013 is that government officials can’t make things happen just by snapping their fingers.

“More than anything, in government (getting things accomplished) means being tenacious and diligent and making sure that you don’t let go of the goals that you want to accomplish because it’s a process and it takes time,” Topper said.

Now, Topper is asking voters to give her more time by re-electing her in November to the council. She said a second term would give her time to continue her work on housing, infrastructure, public safety and economic development.

A resident of the Hough neighborhood, Topper works as a vice president of Columbia Credit Union and also serves on the boards of the Council for the Homeless, Southwest Clean Air Agency and Vancouver’s Downtown Association, according to a news release. Last year, Topper, 38, ran as a Democrat for the state Legislature and was defeated by Rep. Monica Stonier, D-Vancouver.

While on the city council, Topper served on the affordable housing task force. She also backed last year’s affordable housing tax levy, which was approved by voters.

“I believe that we are just now tackling the affordable housing crisis,” Topper said. “And the city needs to continue to examine our building codes and zoning codes to make sure that we are making it easier to build affordable housing and are giving people options all across the income spectrum.”

Since she’s been on the council, Topper said she’s particularly proud of the city’s work facilitating the relocation of Banfield Pet Hospital’s corporate headquarters to Vancouver, as well as the waterfront development project, which is slated to bring new residential and commercial buildings to 35 acres along the Columbia River.

Topper said she wants more businesses to set up shop in the city. To that end, she said, if re-elected, she’ll work on the cost of utilities, transportation infrastructure, parks and the city’s overall livability, which she said are all amenities that companies consider when relocating.

A challenge that Topper said she anticipates in coming years will be balancing how to use taxpayer resources for both ongoing as well as more immediate needs. Specifically, she said that the city’s parks system lacks steady funding, and streets and other infrastructure need repair.

“I think we are going to be having a discussion about our revenue,” Topper said.

Topper has no announced opponents so far. In addition to her seat, voters will choose successors to Anne McEnerny-Ogle, who is giving up her council seat to run for mayor, and Jack Burkman, who is not seeking re-election. Mayor Tim Leavitt has also said he will not seek re-election.

The official candidate filing period is May 15 through 19. Any race that attracts more than two candidates will be included in the Aug. 1 primary. The top two candidates to emerge from the primary will face off in the Nov. 7 general election.