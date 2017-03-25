Tornadoes destroy church, homes

A A

Storms demolished mobile homes in Arkansas and a church in Louisiana as a menacing weather system threatened several states across the South and Midwest, authorities said.

A tornado destroyed four mobile homes and damaged others near Cato, Ark., about 15 miles north of Little Rock, late Friday night, the National Weather Service confirmed on Saturday.

Also on Friday night, an apparent tornado destroyed the Ringgold Assembly of God Church in Ringgold, La., the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Saturday. No injuries were reported there.

Saturday’s storms were rolling across Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, where power companies on Saturday reported more than 15,000 customers without electricity.

Meteorologists said the storms were just the start of what’s expected to be a week of dangerous weather.

“We have a very active pattern unfolding,” said Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla.

Forecasters said residents in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas could see severe storms today.