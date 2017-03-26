Crash on Highway 14 puts Camas man in hospital

A A

A Camas man was hospitalized after falling asleep at the wheel on state Highway 14, then crashing early Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The state patrol said Christian L. Hudgins, 19, was heading west in Vancouver when he fell asleep and drifted off the right side of the roadway at around 4 a.m.

His sedan struck a Department of Transportation reader board and an electrical panel. The crash totaled the car.

An ambulance took Hudgins to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for his injuries. His condition was unavailable.

The state patrol said charges may be pending.