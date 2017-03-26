Local stars shine at Roundball Shootout

A A

Ry Paulsen’s first shot found the bottom of the net, and that’s all he needed to feel like this was his night.

Makenzie Smith never even imagined she would be named the star of stars in her game Sunday evening.

Those two took home the top honors from the Les Schwab Tires Roundball Shootout at Clark College, an event featuring the top seniors from high schools in the region.

Paulsen, of Hockinson, made five 3-pointers and led the White team to a 96-53 victory in the boys game. Paulsen finished with 17 points and five rebounds, going 5 for 9 from 3-point range.

“Very much a blessing,” Paulsen said. “Have to thank God for that. Great to come out here and play with all my friends. A great way to end my high school career.”

Smith, of Evergreen, led the White team with 13 points in a 49-43 victory. She had seven of her points in the third quarter, when the White squad turned a two-point lead into a nine-point advantage heading into the final period.

“I never saw it coming,” Smith said. “I just played my game and worked hard.”

Smith made two 3-pointers and she also grabbed seven rebounds.

“I really have no words,” she said.

The Camas Papermakers ruled all the sideshow attractions. Alex Glikbarg won the dunk contest. Logan Miller won the boys 3-point contest. And Teague Schroeder won the girls 3-point contest.

“Oh, this is awesome,” Schroeder said after making 14 3-pointers in her minute of shooting. “Kind of the final high school basketball career win.”

“I just went back to what I do every day in the gym,” said Miller, who made 15 3-pointers. “It was really cool.”

Back to game action, the boys game was a runaway from the start. The White jerseys scored the first 14 points and all five starters had scored in less than four minutes. Paulsen had 11 of his points in the first half.

The White jerseys then outscored the Black jerseys 20-6 in the third quarter before adding 31 points in the fourth.

Paulsen was one of five on the White squad to score in double figures. Cameron Cranston of Union added 15 points, Seth Hall of Prairie had 13, Collin Prangley of Washougal recorded 12, and Kyron Lowe-Ash of Fort Vancouver added 10 points. Hall led the squad with six assists, and Prangley grabbed nine rebounds.

Jander Cline of Heritage and Glikbarg each scored 10 points for the Black jerseys.

The girls game was more competitive, before Smith got hot in the third quarter to give the White jerseys a nine-point lead.

The Black jerseys got defensive in the fourth, holding White scoreless for nearly six minutes. Hanna Van Nortwick of Skyview made a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left to make it a two-point game. The White squad, though, would go 4 for 4 (Meghan Finley of Camas and Grace Prom of Prairie) from the free throw line down the stretch to secure the victory.

Riley Friauf of Skyview had nine points, 12 rebounds, and four blocked shots to help White to the victory.

Emma Jones of Camas got a double-double for the Black jerseys, with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Van Nortwick added nine points. Sydney Friauf of Skyview had a team-high 11 rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL: WHITE 96, BLACK 53

BLACK — Keithen Shepard 6, Alex Glikbarg 10, Tanner Sixberry 6, Spencer Black 0, Dwayne Stewart 2, John Hansberry 2, Levi Nickelson 7, Miracle Alford-Lewis 3, Jander Cline 10, Tanner Fogle 7. Totals 24-80 (5-35) 0-0 53.

WHITE — Kyron Lowe-Ash 10, Daelon Floyd 7, Logan Miller 7, Ry Paulsen 17, Cameron Cranston 15, Keoni Peneuta 5, Colin Prangley 12, Seth Hall 13, Bryce Mulder 4, Spencer Long 6. Totals 39-79 (12-34) 6-9 96.

Black 16 15 6 16–53

White 27 18 20 31–96

GIRLS BASKETBALL: WHITE 49, BLACK 43

BLACK — Hanna Van Nortwick 9, Sarina Martinez 2, Kate Kraft 3, Jozie Tangeman 4, Sydney Friauf 6, Emma Jones 14, Kelly Poteet 5. Totals 17-58 (3-25) 6-11 43.

WHITE — Kayla Cruz 4, Mya Kirzy 6, Meghan Finley 6, Makenzie Smith 13, Teague Schroeder 5, Grace Prom 6, Riley Friauf 9. Totals 16-57 (3-18) 14-24 49.

Black 13 15 6 9–43

White 19 11 13 6–49