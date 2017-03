A A

The Portland Winterhawks are coming back home with their Western Hockey League playoff series tied at 1-1 after a 5-1 loss at Prince George in Game 2 on Sunday.

Games 3 and 4 are at the Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cody Glass scored the only goal for the Winterhawks. The goal came in the third period with Prince George ahead 5-0.

Aaron Boyd had two goals for the Cougars.