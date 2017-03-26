Share seeks volunteers, site hosts for summer meals program

A A

Share is recruiting volunteers and site hosts for its summer meals program.

The program, funded by the United States Department of Agriculture, provides free meals at schools and other facilities where half or more of area children are enrolled in a free or reduced-price lunch program at school. However, all children are eligible to have a meal whether they qualify for that program or not.

Clark County’s largest school districts, Evergreen Public Schools and Vancouver Public Schools, have free and reduced-price lunch rates that exceed the state average of 44 percent. Districtwide, 50.1 percent of Vancouver Public Schools students receive free or reduced-price lunch, while 47 percent of Evergreen Public Schools students are enrolled in the program.

“It is vital for us to address childhood hunger because hunger has been shown to be a severe roadblock for the learning process and childhood development,” said Katie Dwaileebe, hunger response assistant director for Share.

Schools, parks and apartment complexes are eligible to provide space to serve meals and host children for activities. Volunteers are also a key component of the program, Dwaileebe said. Food is prepared at Covington Middle School and must be delivered to various sites. Volunteers can also plan games or other activities for children to enjoy while having a meal.

“We are heavily reliant on volunteers for picking up, delivering, serving and dropping off the food,” Dwaileebe said.

Final locations will be confirmed in April, Dwaileebe said. Those interested in volunteering or providing a space for lunches should contact her at 360-952-8221, or email hungerresponse@sharevancouver.org.