Small fire extinguished at commercial building

A Sunday morning fire damaged a Vancouver commercial building used by AKS Engineering and Forestry.

Firefighters were called to 9600 N.E. 126th Ave. around 6:40 a.m., according to dispatch logs.

No flames or smoke were immediately visible to firefighters, Vancouver Fire Department spokesman Joe Spatz said.

The firefighters looked around and noticed smoke inside the building and evidence that the building’s sprinkler system had activated, then called for backup. Three engines, two ladder trucks and others responded, he said.

A crew of firefighters climbed on the roof and found smoke coming from roof vents, and another group entered the building and extinguished a small fire burning inside.

Firefighters then opened up the building’s rolling bay doors and skylights and set up fans to ventilate the building. The call was resolved in about an hour, Spatz said.

No one was working at the business Sunday, he said.

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the fire.