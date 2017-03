Weekly high school sports schedule, March 27-April 1

A A

(SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

MONDAY, MARCH 27

BASEBALL

Skyview at Camas, 4 p.m.

Heritage at Union, 4 p.m.

Evergreen at Prairie, 4 p.m.

Fort Vancouver at Hudson’s Bay, 4 p.m.

Mountain View at Kelso, 4 p.m.

Woodland at Columbia River, 4 p.m.

Hockinson at Mark Morris, 4 p.m.

Washougal at R.A. Long, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Hockinson at Union, 4 p.m.

Columbia-White Salmon at Fort Vancouver, DH, 3 p.m.

Columbia River at La Center, 4 p.m.

Woodland at Prairie, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

R.A. Long at Mark Morris, 5 p.m.

Hockinson at Washougal, 7 p.m.

Ridgefield at Woodland, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Washougal at Union, 3:30 p.m.

Columbia River at Camas, 3:30 p.m.

Battle Ground at Prairie, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Prairie vs. Union, 3 p.m. at Camas Meadows

Washougal vs. Columbia River, 3:30 p.m. at Tri-Mountain

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

BASEBALL

Mountain View at Hudson’s Bay, 4 p.m.

Columbia-White Salmon at Corbett (OR), DH, 1 p.m.

Castle Rock at King’s Way Christian, DH, 3 p.m.

Stevenson at La Center, DH, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Camas at Battle Ground, 4 p.m.

Skyview at Heritage, 4 p.m.

Washougal at Union, 4 p.m.

Kelso at Evergreen, 4 p.m.

Prairie at Hudson’s Bay, 4 p.m.

Fort Vancouver at Mountain View, 4 p.m.

Castle Rock at Woodland, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Kelso vs. Heritage, 5 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium

Mountain View at Battle Ground, 7 p.m.

Camas vs. Fort Vancouver, 7 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl

Evergreen vs. Union, 7 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium

Stevenson at Castle Rock, 6 p.m.

Toledo-Winlock at Columbia-White Salmon, 6 p.m.

King’s Way Christian at La Center, 7 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Montesano, 6 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Battle Ground, Evergreen at Mountain View, 3:30 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at Prairie, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Vancouver at Kelso, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Battle Ground at Columbia River, 3:30 p.m.

Hockinson at Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Skyview at Ridgefield, 3:30 p.m.

Evergreen at Fort Vancouver, 3:30 p.m.

Kelso at Hudson’s Bay, 3:30 p.m.

Prairie at Mountain View, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Woodland, Mountain View vs. Skyview, 3 p.m. at Tri-Mountain

Battle Ground vs. R.A. Long, 3:30 p.m. at Mint Valley

Mark Morris at Heritage, 3:30 p.m. at Club Green Meadows

Prairie vs. Evergreen, 3 p.m. at Fairway Village

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

BASEBALL

Camas at Skyview, 4 p.m.

Union at Heritage, 4 p.m.

Columbia River at R.A. Long, 4 p.m.

Prairie at Evergreen, 4 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at Fort Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Kelso at Mountain View, 4 p.m.

Hockinson at Ridgefield, 3 p.m.

Woodland vs. Washougal, 4 p.m. at Louis Bloch Park

SOFTBALL

Evergreen at Union, 4 p.m.

Camas at La Center, 4 p.m.

Skyview vs. Columbia River, 4 p.m. at VGSA

Ridgefield at Prairie, 4 p.m.

Washougal at Columbia-White Salmon, DH, 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Mark Morris vs. Columbia River, 7 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl

Hockinson at Woodland, 7 p.m.

Ridgefield at Washougal, 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Columbia-White Salmon, Stevenson at King’s Way Christian, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Battle Ground at Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Union at Camas, 3:30 p.m.

Columbia River at Mark Morris, 4 p.m.

Washougal at Hockinson, 3:30 p.m.

Ridgefield at R.A. Long, 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

BASEBALL

Heritage at Camas, 4 p.m.

Battle Ground at Union, 4 p.m.

Kelso at Evergreen, 4 p.m.

Fort Vancouver at Prairie, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Battle Ground at Camas, 4 p.m.

Skyview at Heritage, 4 p.m.

Union at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Evergreen at Fort Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay at Kelso, 4 p.m.

Mountain View at Prairie, 4 p.m.

Woodland at La Center, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Union vs. Skyview, 5 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl

Battle Ground vs. Heritage, 7 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium

Robert Service (AK) at Camas, 7:30 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay vs. Mountain View, 5 p.m. at McKenzie Stadium

Evergreen vs. Fort Vancouver, 7 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl

Prairie at Kelso, 7 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Stevenson, 5 p.m.

Castle Rock at La Center, 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Heritage at Union, 3:30 p.m.

Skyview at Camas, 3:30 p.m.

Washougal, Woodland at Ridgefield, 3:30 p.m.

La Center, Seton Catholic at Castle Rock, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

R.A. Long at Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Hockinson at Union, 3:30 p.m.

Battle Ground at Washougal, 3:30 p.m.

Prairie at Evergreen, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Vancouver at Kelso, 3:30 p.m.

Mountain View at Hudson’s Bay, 3:30 p.m.

Columbia River at Centralia, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Camas, Hockinson vs. Heritage, 3 p.m. at Club Green Meadows

Hudson’s Bay vs. Kelso, 3 p.m. at Three Rivers

Mountain View vs. Fort Vancouver, 3 p.m. at Fairway Village

Woodland vs. Prairie, 3:30 p.m. at The Cedars at Salmon Creek

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

BASEBALL

Capital at Columbia River, 4:30 p.m.

R.A. Long at Mark Morris, 4 p.m.

Washougal at Hockinson, 4:30 p.m.

Ridgefield at Woodland, 4 p.m.

King’s Way Christian at Castle Rock, 4 p.m.

La Center at Stevenson, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Fort Vancouver at Columbia-White Salmon, DH, 3 p.m.

Columbia River at Hudson’s Bay, 4 p.m.

Mountain View at Hockinson, 4:30 p.m.

R.A. Long at Kelso, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Robert Service (AK) vs. Skyview, 7 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl

Woodland at Mark Morris, 5 p.m.

Columbia River at Hockinson, 7 p.m.

R.A. Long at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Columbia-White Salmon at Washougal, 7 p.m.

Toledo-Winlock at King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

BASEBALL

Skyview at Lake Washington, noon

BOYS SOCCER

Davis at Camas, 2 p.m.

Sunnyside vs. Skyview, 2 p.m. at Kiggins Bowl

TRACK AND FIELD

Fort Vancouver at Franzke Invitational at Madison HS, Portland