Community Notebook: Rangers U14 team second in state

The Vancouver Rangers 14-under hockey team placed second in the Bantam Division state tournament last weekend in Bremerton.

The Rangers went 2-0 both Friday and Saturday to reach the finals of the six-team tournament. Vancouver lost to Tacoma 5-2 on Sunday.

The Rangers 14-under team is made of players from the Vancouver and Portland area. The team played 44 games during the season, including tournaments across the Pacific Northwest and Canada.

Davis leads VEGA boys at state

Led by Nathaniel Davis, competitors from Vancouver Elite Gymnastics Academy placed high in the boys state championship last weekend in Everett.

Davis swept the Level 8 division for ages 13-14, winning the floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar. He was the all-around champion with a score of 61.000.

Brady Borth placed second in the all-around competition for Level 4, age 6. He won the rings, placed second in the floor, pommel horse, vault, parallel bars and placed third in the high bar.

Evan Stice placed second in the floor and rings in the Level 6 division for 12 and over. Ian Davis tied for second in the pommel horse.

Rey Notatre placed second in the pommel horse at Level 5 (ages 9-10). Jordan Sanchez won the floor exercise and Blaise McBee tied for second in the parallel bars for Level 5 (ages 11-over).

Union rugby beats Prairie, 51-19

Union Titans Rugby Club beat Prairie 51-19 on Saturday.

Michael Parries and Jaden Brume each scored four tries for Union. Sophomore prop Joshua Barber scored two tries.

Prairie’s Logan Jacques was that team’s man of the match.

Prairie plays Battle Ground in the local derby match on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Prairie High School.

Union Lacrosse wins twice in Boise

The Union boys lacrosse team had two narrow wins over tough teams last weekend at the Boise Lacrosse Invitational.

Saturday, Union beat Timberline (Idaho) in overtime 8-7. Isaiah Pratt scored the winning goal two minutes into OT to knock off the Idaho state champions.

Pratt had three goals and three assists. Nathan Lindquist scored four goals and Jonathan Stell added one goal. Goalie Dominic Mendez had nine saves.

Friday, Union beat Copper Hills of Utah 14-13 on a goal Lindquist with 9 seconds to play in regulation.

Lindquist had four goals, Parker Lindhorst had 3 goals and both Jonathan Stell and Sam Rink added 2 goals each.

Couve Clover Run draws nearly 1,200

Nearly 1,200 runners took part in Sunday’s Couve Clover Run in downtown Vancouver.

Jason Griffiths won the 10-mile run in 55 minutes, 20 seconds. Carolyn Gilchriese was the women’s winner in 1:09:37.

Sixteen-year-old David Carrion won the 7-mile race in 46:13. Allison Wrightson was the women’s winner in 46:33.

Robert McLauchlan was the 3-mile winner in 15:22. Carolyn Bostic was the women’s winner in 21:44.

