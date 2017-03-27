Deputies investigate after shooting at Hazel Dell apartment

A A

Deputies are investigating after several reports of gunfire that followed an altercation at a Hazel Dell apartment complex early this morning.

Several 911 callers reported hearing an altercation followed by gunfire in the parking lot of the Maple Knoll Apartment Complex, 1804 N.E. 104th Loop, just after 1:30 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Responding deputies canvassed the complex for potential victims, witnesses and evidence. Deputies recovered multiple shell casings as evidence, but a majority of the people they contacted heard the gunshots but did not witness the altercation, according to the sheriff’s office. No victims or suspects were located.

One witness reported seeing a group of 10 to 13 females encouraging a male who was assaulting a female, deputies reported. The male had a holstered firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

The witness left the area and heard gunshots. The man was described as a black man, 18 to 20 years old, about six feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing an orange jacket, deputies said.

Another witness reported seeing a person inside an SUV fire shots at a sedan, according to the sheriff’s office. Further descriptions were available.