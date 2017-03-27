Fire does $100,000 damage to business

A A

A Sunday morning fire at a business in Vancouver’s Sifton neighborhood caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Firefighters with the Vancouver Fire Department were called to Paradigm Optics, 9600 N.E. 126th Ave., at about 6:40 a.m. The building is also used by AKS Engineering and Forestry.

The fire was caused by an undetermined electrical problem in a heating oven, Clark County Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Young said.

Two sprinkler heads went off and controlled the blaze, Young said, but arriving crews fully extinguished the fire.

Damage to the oven and surrounding insulation and wood was estimated at about $100,000, Young said.