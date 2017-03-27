Girl killed by log on beach identified

A A

Bandon, Ore. – Oregon police has released the name of the girl who died after a waterlogged log rolled on top of her.

The Eugene Register-Guard reported that 14-year-old Aurora Sheffel was standing on top of the log with friends at the South Jetty Park Beach on Saturday. Sheffel was the last one standing on the log when it shifted in the surf and rolled.

Sheffel was the daughter of Cora and David Wederquist of Eugene, Ore. Her parents said the straight-A student that was at the beach celebrating spring break and her recent selection into North Eugene High School’s cheerleading team.

Sheffel’s relatives have set up a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses.