Kitzhaber’s son sentenced in July 4 DUII crash

A A

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — The teenage son of former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber has been sentenced to a week in jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicants during a crash last Fourth of July.

Logan Kitzhaber, 19, also pleaded guilty to assault Monday in Lincoln County.

Oregon State Police said Kitzhaber was driving a Toyota Prius on U.S. Highway 101 that sideswiped a motor home after crossing the center line, causing it to roll onto its side.

Kitzhaber was hospitalized, as were the RV’s occupants, Stanley and Martha Lyckman of Port Angeles. He also received five years probation.