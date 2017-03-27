No consensus on addressing downtown homelessness problem

A A

Dozens testified at Monday night’s Vancouver City Council meeting regarding downtown’s homelessness problem. While many disagreed about how to best help, all of them said what’s happening now isn’t enough.

Many people discussed whether or not the camping ordinance’s hours should be extended. Currently, it’s legal to camp on most publicly owned property between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. Concerned Humans Against Poverty, or CHAP, is a group advocating that the time be extended by two hours, allowing people to camp between 8:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. It’s seen as a way to give homeless people more time to sleep, use nearby services and take shelter from the elements.

“How we are currently addressing our homeless population is not working,” said Brittini Allen, who helped found CHAP. “They don’t want to be there. They need help, and we really need to find a solution.”

Business owners said such a change would serve as a temporary solution to a greater problem, adding that they already spend part of the workday cleaning up after homeless people.

Lee Rafferty, executive director of Vancouver’s Downtown Association, surveyed downtown business owners; most said they’re adversely impacted by homelessness and are not in favor of extending camping hours.

“Yes, services do need to be offered but not without regard to other stakeholders,” Rafferty said. “We need to balance the approach taken to solve the problem.”

A couple of business owners said they’ve found homeless people staying on their property and felt unsafe. Brett Allred, the owner of Beigeblonde Salon, said he got a concealed-weapon permit after discovering someone had broken into his salon’s basement.

James Tolson, co-founder of CHAP, said he understands the obstacles businesses face.

“Maybe the opposing sides can find some middle ground … and make this a city for everyone,” he said.

Dan Mitchell said he’s moving out of his condo in Esther Short. The lease has increased 30 percent, and Mitchell said he is tired of dealing with increased blight in the area and the city’s lack of action. He was among a group of volunteers that regularly cleaned Esther Short Park and planted flower bulbs.

“We put our money where our mouths are, but we’re burnt out,” he said.

After testimony by the public, Mayor Tim Leavitt addressed the crowd: “There’s no silver bullet. If there was, all the other cities addressing this issue would’ve figured it out.”

The city council plans to schedule workshops on the camping ordinance and an ordinance that regulates the locations of human services facilities.