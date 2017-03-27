Off Beat: Whether driving cars or cattle, some people are road hogs

A A

Road rage? In 1853?

Traffic congestion is a fact of life in Clark County, and frustrated motorists can find themselves exchanging profanities (and worse) with inconsiderate drivers.

It’s not a new phenomenon. An incident that sounds pretty familiar was described a while back by a Camas resident.

Actually, Amelia Stewart Knight and her family were on the Oregon Trail 164 years ago, on their way to Clark County.

The diary she kept from April 9 to Sept. 17, 1853, will be part of a daylong history symposium Saturday at Vancouver’s Heathman Lodge. (We will have a story about the Knight family and the symposium this week; people can find information at www.octa-trails.org.)

While firearms are a familiar element in our Western lore, Knight’s only reference to guns was in her entry for May 30. Their wagons were slowed by hundreds of head of cattle, and her husband, Joel, wanted to speed things up.

“We either had to stay poking behind them in the dust or hurry up and drive past them,” she wrote.

The cattlemen did not went to give up their lead spot on the trail.

Drawing their guns

“The drovers threatened to drive their cattle over you if you attempted to pass them. They even took out their pistols,” she wrote. As a drover pointed his pistol at one of their hired men, Joel Knight said, “‘Boys, follow me,’ and he drove our team out of the road entirely,” she wrote. “The rest of the boys followed with their teams and the rest of the stock. I had a rather rough ride, to be sure, but I was glad to get away from such a lawless set.

“We left some swearing men behind us. We drove a good ways ahead and stopped to rest the cattle and eat some dinner. While we were eating we saw them coming. All hands jumped for their teams, saying they had earned the road too dearly to let them pass again, and in a few moments we were all on the go again.”

