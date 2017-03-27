Police: Man beaten unconscious in east Vancouver

A A

Major crimes detectives are investigating after a man was reportedly beaten unconscious in east Vancouver Sunday night.

A man was walking to work in the 2500 block of Northeast 110th Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Sunday night when he encountered a man standing outside of a vehicle that was occupied by three other males, Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.

The man walking by got scared and started to run, Kapp said. He was then hit in the head and body by what felt like several people hitting him.

He lost consciousness and when he woke up, he walked to a nearby store and called 911, reporting the crime about 15 minutes later, Kapp said.

The victim at first refused medical treatment but Kapp said he was later admitted to an area hospital at the insistence of his family. His condition was not available.

The suspects were all described as white males in their 20s and were inside a black vehicle, Kapp said.

Detectives with the agency’s major crime unit are following up on the investigation.