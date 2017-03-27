Prep Highlights: Camas baseball beats Skyview, 6-5

A A

Pinch runner Nate Kordenat scored the game-winning run in the eighth inning off a grounder by Taylor Adams to lift Camas to a 6-5 extra-inning victory over Skyview in Monday’s 4A Greater St. Helens League baseball game.

Camas sent the game into extras by scoring two in its half of the seventh after Skyview took a 5-3 lead in the top half of the inning. Seth Christopher scored on a fielder’s choice to tie the game at 5-all.

Christopher, Camas’ starting pitcher, allowed two earned runs in seven innings, and struck out one. He was one of three Papermakers with two hits; Luke Brown and Tanner Howington went 2-for-3 and 2-for-4, respectively.

Carter Hill and Liam Kerr each went 2-for-4 for the Storm. Kerr’s RBI single and a run scored was part of the team’s three-inning seventh.

Stars of the day

• Maddie McClelland, Union softball: Struck out eight in a two-hit shutout, leading the Titans over Hockinson in a non-league game.

• Jordan Donohue, Union baseball: Had a triple and drove in four runs in a win over Heritage.

• Kallie Sakamato, Washougal girls golf: Earned medalist honors with a 43 at Tri-Mountain as the Panthers beat Columbia River 233-247.

• Josh Hibbard, Evergreen baseball: Plainsmen’s starting pitcher tossed six shutout innings, allowed four hits and struck out six in a 7-0 win over Prairie.

• Kailey St. Peter, Prairie softball: Hit a grand slam as part of a seven-run fifth inning for the Falcons in their 10-3 win over Woodland.

• Jesse Mercer, Hockinson boys soccer: Scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Hawks a 1-0 2A GSHL victory over Washougal.

• Lucas Gregory, Mountain View baseball: went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in a 6-5 loss to Kelso.