Seahawks’ Boykin in vehicle that hit 7 on Dallas sidewalk

DALLAS — Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin has been arrested in Dallas after police say he was in a vehicle that hit seven people on a sidewalk.

Jail records show the former TCU quarterback was booked early Monday on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana. Bond was $500.

Police say a vehicle backed onto a sidewalk and struck seven pedestrians and a bar, slightly injuring a bartender. None of the injuries is life threatening. The female driver was arrested, accused of felony intoxication assault with a vehicle.

The Seahawks say they are “disappointed” and are gathering more information.

In 2015, Boykin was suspended for TCU’s Alamo Bowl game after his arrest following a bar fight. Last June, he pleaded no contest to resisting arrest and received a year’s probation.