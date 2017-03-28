Armed robber targets Salmon Creek Subway

A A

An armed robber held up a Salmon Creek sandwich shop this morning, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery occurred at 8:16 a.m. at the Subway at 910 Tenney Road, according to a bulletin from the sheriff’s office.

The robber was described as a heavyset white man in his 50s, wearing a baseball cap, dark jacket and dark pants, the bulletin said. He was carrying a black valise and was armed with a handgun.

The man fled on foot. A K-9 tracking dog was brought in for tracking, but the man was not found, the bulletin said.