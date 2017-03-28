Fire heavily damages Lincoln neighborhood house

A A

No one was hurt, but four people and two pets were displaced, when a fire ripped through a home in the Lincoln neighborhood.

Multiple people called 911 just before 2:30 p.m. for a report of a house fully engulfed in flames at 1105 W. 36th St., according to emergency radio traffic monitored by The Columbian.

Firefighters had the flames largely knocked down within about 10 minutes, but the house was heavily damaged.

Amanda Shelton said she had just gotten out of the shower when she turned from one room to another, she noticed a fire on the home’s porch.

“At the same time, the neighbor starts banging on the door,” she said.

Shelton, her brother, her mother and her young son ran from the house.

It appeared the fire started on or around the porch, she said. The heat from the flames appeared to have warped the siding on a neighboring house.

Jeremy Shelton, standing outside the house, said it appeared the flames got into his attic bedroom.

“Woke up to my mom yelling at me, saying ‘Fire!'” he said, then he grabbed his cat and ran.

Their cat, Miss Kitty, and chihuahua, Joker, got out of the house unhurt, they said.

Officials closed both 36th Street and Lincoln Avenue in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.