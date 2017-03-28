Flooding leaves 94 dead in Peru

A A

LIMA, Peru — Extreme weather has battered many parts of the world this year, but few countries have suffered more in lives, homes and crops lost than Peru, the Andean country that has been beset with torrential rains and massive flooding for much of this year.

On Tuesday, the Peruvian government raised the death toll from floods to 94 while relief agencies estimated that 700,000 people have been left homeless in 12 of the country’s 25 provinces. The cost to Peru’s economy in lost productivity has been estimated at $3.1 billion, or 1.6 percent of the country’s annual output of goods and services.

The price tag for fixing roads and bridges is at least $1 billion and will take two to three years to complete, transportation minister Martin Vizcarra said Tuesday.

Widespread damage to roads and highways has isolated many victims, hampering relief efforts. One affected city is the beach town of Catacaos, where floodwaters reaching 6 feet high have killed four and left much of the city inundated. Five hundred people there were evacuated Tuesday morning, with many others still awaiting rescue.

The government’s meteorology service said there is little chance of a respite in the near future, as heavy rains are forecast to continue through this weekend. Rains have been unseasonably intense since January with the most severe damage reported in the country’s northwest coastal areas due to what has been described as a coastal El Ni?o.

Eight people have been reported killed in Lima, the capital, with 8,400 homes destroyed by the flooding. Some southern and central parts of the capital have gone six days without drinking water.

Damages were worse in the northwestern city of Piura, a metropolis of 1.8 million, where rising floodwaters reached the central square known as Plaza de Armas, killing four and forcing hundreds of families to abandon their homes. Four bridges connecting the center of town with outlying districts were reported washed out.

More than 1,200 people in Piura have been rescued from flooded homes, according to Gen. Jorge Chavez of COEN, the Spanish acronym for the National Center for Emergency Operations. Military and police personnel were using inflatable boats to reach areas left isolated by floods, he said.