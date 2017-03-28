House Republicans block Democrats’ latest efforts to obtain Trump’s taxes

A A

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans on Tuesday blocked more attempts by Democrats to obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns from the IRS.

House Democrats tried for a third and a fourth time to use procedural votes to pry loose Trump’s returns. Republicans blocked both efforts, one on the House floor and the other in the House Ways and Means Committee.

The House voted 228-190 on a mostly party-line vote to block the Democrats’ effort. The Ways and Means Committee voted 24-16 to oppose the effort.