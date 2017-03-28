Michael Jordan to open steakhouse at Ilani Casino Resort

A A

Ilani is adding some star power to its restaurant lineup with the addition of a Michael Jordan’s Steak House at the north Clark County resort casino.

The basketball great’s brand involvement with Ilani was named as promoters revealed two of the restaurants that will open to guests later this spring. The second is Line & Lure Seafood Kitchen and Tap.

“It is an exciting opportunity to introduce ilani with the presence of these incredible dining options,” Ilani’s president and general manager, Kara Fox-LaRose said in an announcement. “We are thrilled to welcome two restaurants that truly embody our culture and values with their commitment to employees and passion for unmatched guest service. We cannot wait for guests to experience all they have to offer.”

The announcement billed Michael Jordan’s Steak House as a major player in a highly competitive steakhouse market.

“From the menu to the service, the restaurant puts ‘steaksmanship’ at the forefront — a belief in the steak, not the sizzle,” the statement said. “This contemporary steak house offers both locals and visitors to the Portland metro area fine dining in a relaxed, approachable backdrop that will charm guests with its down-to-earth glamour and five-star rated menu.

The restaurant will feature hand-selected, prime, dry-aged steaks, upscale comfort food and local seasonal favorites, craft ales, signature cocktails and an award-winning list of wines. It will offer a seating capacity of 306, including a 24-person private dining area and an outdoor dining patio, complete with a fire pit.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Michael Jordan’s Steak House to ilani, where his vision and execution in creating the ultimate dining experience will be as unparalleled as his basketball prowess,” Ilani founder and Cowlitz Tribal member David Barnett said in the statement.

Line & Lure Seafood Kitchen and Tap will feature seasonal and indigenous seafood, as well as regional dishes, local beers wines, signature cocktails and a seafood boil. It will offer a seating capacity of 254, including a 28-person private dining room and an outdoor dining patio, complete with a fire pit.

“We are excited to bring two distinct dining experiences to ilani,” Robert Lubbert, vice president of restaurant operations, said in the announcement. “Both will offer a direct connection to the culture of the Pacific Northwest through the food and drink menus, and are sure to please the Portland metro area’s knowledgeable foodie community.”

Both restaurants will be open seven days a week from 11am to 1am and will feature weekend brunch.