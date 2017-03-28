Wolfe won’t seek re-election for port commissioner

A A

Brian Wolfe’s last day as Port of Vancouver District 1 commissioner will be Dec. 31, 2017.

Wolfe announced that he won’t seek reelection this fall during Tuesday’s board of commissioners meeting.

“I came to that conclusion last week in the middle of the night,” while on vacation, Wolfe said during an interview with The Columbian. He made the decision after considering his wife’s fragile health and what he characterized as anger exhibited by Vancouver Energy oil terminal opponents during the March 7 port meeting meeting when the commissioners voted to continue the proposed terminal’s lease.

“I realized I didn’t want to put her through that anymore,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe was first elected in 2005.

“I was promoted as the environmental candidate,” Wolfe said. “Now, to have the environmentalists beating on me over the oil terminal seems like a divergence from my roots.”

At this point, Wolfe said he doesn’t have ambitions to run for any other public office, but added that he doesn’t see himself “sitting home and watching TV either.”

This story will be updated