Prep roundup: Lauderdale, Meriwether lead King’s Way to sweep of Castle Rock

Sam Lauderdale threw a two-hit shutout in the opener and Brannan Meriwether went 4 for 4 with a double in the nightcap as the King’s Way Christian baseball team opened Trico League play with a sweep of Castle Rock.

The Knights won the first game 3-0 and the second game 8-3.

Lauderdale struck out nine and walked three, Cooper Conway went 2 for 3 with an RBI in Game 1.

In Game 2, Damon Casetta-Stubbs, Garrett Wellman and Liam Nabors each went 2 for 4 and Riley Danberg pitched four innings and belted a three-run homer.

Stars of the day

• Gavin Manheimer, Columbia River baseball, had two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs in a win over Woodland.

• Katherine Waller, Mountain View girls track and field, her winning 100 time of 12.33 seconds ranks second among all Class 3A girls sprinters, according to times submitted to athletic.net. The Thunder swept a double-dual with Evergreen (87-53) and Battle Ground (76-65).

• Erin Miller, Union softball, allowed no earned runs in five innings pitched and went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI in Titans’ 4-1 win over Washougal.

• Max Basarab, Heritage soccer, scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Kelso.

• Sierra Kilmer, Skyview softball, drove in three runs in a win over Heritage.

• Hunter Leach, La Center soccer, recorded three goals and an assist in a win over King’s Way Christian.

• Danny Wing, Camas boys soccer, scored four of the Papermakers’ goals, including the first three of the game, in Camas’ 7-1 win over Fort Vancouver.

• Taye Bunda, Union soccer: Scored on two penalty kicks in a 3-1 win over Evergreen.

• Kennedy Ferguson, Camas softball, struck out 14 as the Papermakers beat Battle Ground 8-2.