Sausage, onion, pepper fettuccine a quick meal

A A

Fresh fettuccine, turkey sausage, onion and green bell pepper combine to make a comforting quick dinner. Fresh pasta is available in most supermarkets. It takes only 3 to 4 minutes to cook. Adding the cooked pasta to the skillet with the other ingredients helps it to combine with the sauce and vegetables. Peppery arugula with pine nuts complete the meal. The best way to cook pasta is to let it roll freely in a large saucepan with plenty of water.

• Helpful Hints:

Any type of pasta can be used.

Mild or hot turkey sausage works well.

Pepper, Onion And Sausage Fettuccine

Yield 2 servings.

Recipes by Linda Gassenheimer

2 teaspoons olive oil

½ pound lean turkey sausage

1 cup sliced onion

1 cup green bell pepper

2 garlic cloves,

1 cup low-sodium pasta sauce

¼ pound fettuccine

Salt and ground black pepper

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup fresh basil leaves, torn into bite-size pieces

Place a large saucepan filled with water on to boil.

Cut sausage into 1-inch slices. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the turkey sausage, onion and green bell pepper. Sauté 5 minutes, stirring to make sure all sides of the sausage are browned. Add garlic and continue to cook 2 minutes. Reduce to low and add the pasta sauce. Cover and simmer 5 more minutes. Salt and pepper to taste.

Meanwhile, when water comes to a boil, cook fettuccine 3 to 4 minutes for fresh or 8 minutes for dried. Drain. Add to the skillet and toss well. Divide between two dinner plates and sprinkle them with basil and Parmesan cheese.

Per serving: 583 calories (15 percent from fat), 9.4 g fat (2.9 g saturated, 5.2 g monounsaturated), 47 mg cholesterol, 36.4 g protein, 78.4 g carbohydrates, 6.1 g fiber, 643 mg sodium.

Arugula Salad

Yield 2 servings.

4 cups washed, ready-to-eat arugula

2 tablespoons pine nuts

2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing

Add arugula to a salad bowl and toss with pine nuts and dressing.

Per serving: 58 calories (62 percent from fat), 4 g fat (0.7 g saturated, 1.7 g monounsaturated), 1 mg cholesterol, 1.8 g protein, 3.3 g carbohydrates, 1.2 g fiber, 18 mg sodium.