Sidewalk on SB I-5 Bridge closed after vandalism

The sidewalk on the southbound span of the Interstate 5 Bridge is closed after crews discovered vandals had disabled a gate.

The gate that was damaged is designed to protect the public during bridge lifts by closing the sidewalk to pedestrians and bicyclist. The Oregon Department of Transportation said that the sidewalk will remain closed through Wednesday.

The sidewalk on the northbound span was not damaged and remains open.

The Interstate Bridge is jointly owned by Oregon and Washington but is maintained by ODOT.