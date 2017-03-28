Vital Statistics

A A

Marriage dissolutions

DECREES GRANTED

Gordon, Kathryn Jeanne and Layne, Richard Carlton.

Sorbel, Dana D. and Marie Louise.

Siehl, Brandon and Tate-Siehl, Crystal D.

Choquette, Debra D. and Barns, Dennis A.

Kuechel, Mark and Sally Ortiz. Respondent’s name changed to Ortiz.

Knowles, William M. and Pamela Ka.

D’Acensio, Adalberto Hugo and Leeanndra May.

Rogers, Ginger K. and Rosenfield, Douglas S. Sr.

Hooker, Heather Lynn and Matthew Howard. Petitioner’s name changed to O’Rourke.

Walker, Michael and Kathryn.

Berg, Darcy J. and Scot Lee.

Clifford, Samantha and Darren.

Vu, Andrew and Hoang, Van.

PETITIONS FILED

Peterson, Marena Ashby and Jordan Wyatt.

Callahan, Hugh P. and Denise Michelle.

Warren, Rachel Amanda and Siguina, Antonio Yac.

Price, Fiona Caroline and Grady Alan.

Pass, Elizabeth Marie and Clinton James.

Kenney, Corliss Anne and Bryan Duane.

Burgard, Kimberly Akemi and Scott Alan.

Nolan, Troy Edward and Molly Delisa.

Thomas, Trudy and Roger.

Avery, Morgan L. Sr. and Denise K.

Macho, Kevin M. and Holly J.

Armstrong, Josh and Jennifer Mair.

Hoodenpyle, Trasey L. and Cary L.

Morris, Vance A. and Ross, Jodi R.

PETITIONS FOR LEGAL SEPARATION

Giammatteo, Theresa Suzanne and Michael John.

Sainsbury, Sarah Elaine and Benjamin Nelson.

Marriage licenses

APPLICATIONS FILED MARCH 24

Corrales Rosales, Luz Maria, 34, Vancouver, and Flores Gomez, Jesus, 45, Vancouver.

Mendoza, Esmeralda Rubi, 18, Vancouver, and Campos Corrales, Jose Eduardo, 18, Vancouver.

Bryant, Renee Ann, 59, Vancouver, and Ovenstone, Walter Healey, Jr., 54, Vancouver.

Ojord, Sarah Ann, 42, Camas and Hanson, Mark Edward, 43, Camas.

Courtway, Monty Lee, 53, Vancouver, and Simonson, Deborah Sue, 52, Vancouver.

Miksche, Rudolf, 75, Vancouver, and Figley, Susanne Marie, 85, Vancouver.

Hasan, Christopher Pierre, 26, Ridgefield, and Pinacho Mendez, Nathaly Monserrat, 22, Ridgefield.

Quann, James Mark, 60, Ridgefield, and Turner, Alana Carol, 52, Ridgefield.

Rhoades, Caroline Jean, 20, Yacolt, and Muonio, Teryn Andrew, 20, Battle Ground.

Saniti, Cassidy Shaunte-Amilia, 24, Vancouver, and Edwards, Michael Jon, Jr., 27, Vancouver.

Court sentencings

The Columbian’s policy is to publish all Clark County Superior Court felony sentencings, as provided by the Clark County Clerk’s Office. DC signifies that the defendant has entered drug court. Addresses are provided by the courts and may have changed by the time of sentencing. Judges: John Fairgrieve, John Hagensen, James Swanger, James Rulli, Vernon Schreiber, Robert Lewis, Darvin Zimmerman, Scott A. Collier, Greg Gonzales, Kelli Osler, Sonya Langsdorf, Dan Stahnke, Suzan Clark, David Gregerson, Derek Vanderwood and Bernard Veljacic. Judge Protem: Terry Vetter. Court Commissioners: Carin Schienberg, Amy Swingen, Dayann Liebman and Jennifer K. Snider.

SUPERIOR

Baker, Michael Ray, 58, transient, 120 months, residential burglary, unlawful firearm possession-1. (Gregerson, March 22).

Bossy, Erkinson Kinisou, 22, 1900 W. 34th St., 60 days, taking a vehicle without permission-2. (Gregerson, March 22).

Boyce, Ryan Liston, 41, 11614 N.E. 49th St., 90 days, possession of methamphetamine. (Gregerson, March 22).

Gilmore, Larry Eugene, 49, 726 Sumner, Washougal, 22 months, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. (Gregerson, March 22).

Mathurin, Pierre Richard, 44, Portland, 30 days, assault-3 law enforcement officer, DUI-gross misdemeanor. (Gregerson, March 23).

Moore, Clayton Nathaniel, 43, Canby, Ore., 6 months, burglary-2. (Gregerson, March 22).

Reynolds, Nathaniel Christopher, 33, Milwaukie, Ore., 181 days, possession of heroin, protection order violation. (Gregerson, March 22).

Stinnett, Lonnie ray, 48, transient, 100 days, malicious mischief-2. (Gregerson, March 22).

Vestesen, Scott Daniel, 39, 8518 N.E. 299th St., Battle Ground, 60 days, possession of methamphetamine. (Gregerson, March 22).