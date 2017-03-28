Woodland police: Missing woman found

A A

Update: The Woodland Police Department reported around 10 p.m. Tuesday that Kate Schlentz had been found.

******

The Woodland Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing and endangered woman who was last seen Monday night.

The police said Kate Schlentz, 20, was last seen on her bicycle, in the 1000 block of Lewis River Road, near the Woodland Chevron station. That was around 10:10 p.m.

Schlentz is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has light brown hair. She was wearing black or brown scrubs, the police said.

The department asked anyone with helpful information to call 360-225-6965 or 360-225-8981.