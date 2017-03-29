2 U.N. investigators found dead in Congo

A A

JOHANNESBURG — Two bodies found in Congo were those of U.N. experts investigating alleged human rights abuses, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres confirmed in an overnight statement.

The remains of U.S. citizen Michael Sharp and Swedish citizen Zaida Catalan were discovered by U.N. peacekeepers outside the city of Kananga in Kasai Central province on Monday, according to the statement. The two had gone missing on March 12.

Guterres said four Congolese had accompanied Sharp and Catalan, urging the government to search for the them. One other body was found with those of the two U.N. staffers.

The region has seen increasing violence between the Kamwina Nsapu militia and security forces since the traditional chief heading the militia, who wanted state presence removed from the area, was killed in fighting in August.

Hundreds have been killed and 200,000 displaced, according to the U.N. The U.N. Human Rights Council has reported at least 10 mass graves in the region.

The army has been accused of massacres of Kamwina Nsapu supporters. The militia has also been accused of atrocities, such as the killing of 39 police officers on Friday.

“Michael and Zaida lost their lives seeking to understand the causes of conflict and insecurity in (Congo) in order to help bring peace to the country and its people,” Guterres said.

The U.N. chief pledged an inquiry into their deaths.