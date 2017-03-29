Afghan generals face charges in crackdown on corruption

A A

KABUL, Afghanistan — Facing international criticism for military corruption and domestic anger over a deadly insurgent attack on a military hospital here, Afghan defense officials this week announced that 1,394 army personnel, including several generals, have been fired in connection with corruption charges in the past year.

The officials said Maj. Gen. Mohammad Moeen Faqir, the former commander of an Afghan army corps in the volatile south, was arrested recently on charges of embezzlement and abuse of authority.

More than 300 people have been prosecuted, including military officers and civilian administrators, the officials added.

Lt. Gen. Helaluddin Helal, a deputy defense minister, told a news conference that the ministry has “taken significant steps to tackle corruption” and is “trying to bring changes and reform” to the security forces, which have been heavily criticized for graft, resale of supplies meant for troops and other financial abuses.

The top military spokesman, Maj. Gen. Dawlat Waziri, said eight generals, 11 commanders of detachments and 296 other officers are among those suspected of crimes including bribery, theft and even murder.

The announcement of these actions came shortly after U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko sharply criticized widespread corruption in the Afghan military during speeches and comments in the United States.

Sopko said that despite U.S. appropriations totaling $115 billion for reconstruction, much of it used to train Afghan security forces and support the civilian government, the effort remains “tenuous and incomplete.”

In a speech at Duke University, Sopko said corruption and mismanagement are the main factors behind military failure in the country. He said that some Afghan military commanders are selling military fuel to the Taliban and stealing food supplies and forcing troops to buy them back.

A new report issued by the inspector general found that “the questionable capabilities” of Afghan security forces and “pervasive corruption” are the two most critical problems.