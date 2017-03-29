Arab leaders renew call for two-state solution

A A

SWEIMEH, Jordan –Arab leaders reaffirmed their support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday at their annual meeting, a move seen as a unified message to President Donald Trump ahead of visits to Washington by three Arab leaders next month.

In a communique, the Arab League called for a fresh series of peace talks and renewed an offer of “reconciliation” with the Jewish state, if Israel returned occupied lands. That would pave the way for the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel.

The agreement, which was expected, comes weeks after Trump tossed a diplomatic wrench into the Middle East peace process by seemingly stepping back from a decades-long U.S. commitment to eventual Palestinian statehood.

By focusing on the plight of the Palestinians, Arab leaders are hoping to inject momentum into a conflict that has been overshadowed by the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings and the wars that have followed in Syria, Iraq, Libya and Yemen. A central cause of the Arab world, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict also offered an opportunity for Arab governments to show unity at a time when they are deeply divided over how to solve the region’s crises.

“There can be no peace or stability in the region without a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause, the core issue of the Middle East, based on the two-state solution,” said the summit’s host, King Abdullah of Jordan.