Home burglary, pursuit reported in Ridgefield

Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a report of a burglary and an ensuing pursuit Wednesday night.

Police were called to a reported burglary-in-progress at 2021 S. Osprey Drive in Ridgefield around 9 p.m., according to dispatch logs.

Emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian indicated officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit then foot chase as three men bailed from the vehicle and ran.

Multiple officers from area agencies responded, encircling the area and bringing out police dogs and infra-red cameras.

Radio traffic indicated one or two people had been detained by around 10 p.m., but more details were not immediately available that night.