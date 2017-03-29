Camas man’s camper trailer stolen days before cross-country trip

A A

Joshua Nickelsen is looking for something. Anything, really.

Nickelsen, 34, was supposed to depart early next week from his parents home in Camas on a cross-country trip. He doesn’t have a destination in mind, nor does he know how long the trip will last.

“I tried to leave as much of it open as possible, so I could be struck by lightning,” he said. “I’m looking for something obvious, some sort of sign or something that made sense. I’m just trying to find my place.”

Nickelsen is trying to figure out the next step of his life, but his plans took a hit early today.

He returned to his parents home at 3 a.m. after working as a server and bartender at Kells Irish Pub in Portland to find his trailer stolen. It’s a 4×8 teardrop trailer he was going to attach to his truck and drive to “everywhere that I’ve never been.”

He purchased the trailer for about $2,000, and has spent the last few months customizing it for his trip with help from his father. They put in carpet, shelves, cabinets and lights. He filled the trailer with a few personal items and mementos — pictures of loved ones and important books.

There wasn’t much left. Nickelsen said he’s been getting rid of stuff after spending the last 15 living in New York and Los Angeles. He moved back in with his parents about a year ago after going through a divorce. Since moving back, he’s worked at Kells while saving up money and paying off his debts.

“My life drastically changed,” he said. “Everybody wakes up at some point and realizes their life wasn’t what they thought it was going to be. Some, like me, spend time wallowing in that and focusing on that. Once I decided to go on this trip, my outlook changed.”

A big part of that was the trailer.

“It gave him hope,” said Tracy Nickelsen, his mother. “He was happy and hopeful about his future, hopeful about what was ahead. We hadn’t seen him be this happy since he got here. It’s not just a trailer.”

Joshua Nickelsen agreed. He said he was in a bad place “for a long time” and the trailer helped pull him out of a depression.

Tracy Nickelsen said she is having a going away party for her son Saturday, and more than 50 family and friends are expected. Many party guests are bringing things he can use on his trip, such as camping gear and gas cards. The party will still happen as planned.

“It couldn’t have happened at a more devastating time,” she said. “It’s like someone stealing his home.”

Joshua Nickelsen said he’s going to push back his trip at least a week, maybe more. He’s still going to go, though. He just needs to find a way to sleep while out on the road.

“I will be traveling. I will be leaving,” he said. “I absolutely will be seeing this country, or seeing the world. I’m going to do something. I’ve been preparing for this for too long to let anything stop me. It’s going to be different, not worse.”

One of the items stolen along with the trailer is a big reason for Nickelsen’s resiliency: a copy of “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho. The book follows a shepherd boy named Santiago, who sells his sheep to go on an adventure and look for treasure.

“The book is all about omens,” he said. “It’s all about destiny and reading the signs, and understanding what God is trying to tell you you’re supposed to be doing with your life.”

At one point in the book, Santiago arrives in a new place where he doesn’t speak the language. He is robbed of everything and falls asleep in a market. Santiago says to himself, “This wasn’t a strange place; it was a new one.”

The quote was already one that inspired Nickelsen, so much so that he was in the process of painting it on the back of his trailer before it was stolen. He asked friends what quote he should paint on his trailer, and received a bunch of suggestions. He ended up going with “The Alchemist” quote, one he thought of himself. He hadn’t told anyone about the quote yet, and was waiting for it to be fully painted before unveiling it on Facebook. He never got to show anyone the quote.

Nickelsen said the quote’s relevance to his situation didn’t hit him until around 5 a.m. today. When he put it together, it was overwhelming. It only strengthened the idea that going on this trip is the right move.

“Some people might see it as a sign or omen they’re not supposed to go on the trip,” he said. “I think it means even more. One thing for sure I’ve been able to accept is how much I have left and how much I appreciate the opportunity I have right now. Losing my trailer is making me appreciate my life more.”

After piecing it together, he sent out a message to his friends and family on Facebook letting them know about the robbery, and what quote he painted on his trailer.

“This is simply a new day, a new chance,” he wrote. “This is my ‘new place.’ And in this place I will be grateful. I still have the opportunity to seek out my true self, my future, my destiny. They can’t steal that.”