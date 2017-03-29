Contracts to buy homes hit highest level since April

A A

WASHINGTON — More people signed contracts to buy U.S. homes last month as warm weather and rising confidence appeared to encourage consumers to look for houses.

The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its pending home sales index climbed 5.5 percent in February to 112.3, its highest point since April and its second-highest point since 2006.

Lawrence Yun, the Realtors’ chief economist, suggested that a rising stock market had helped bolster confidence. “Last month being the warmest February in decades also played a role in kick-starting prospective buyers’ house hunt,” Yun said.

In addition, rising prices may have nudged some people into making offers for homes now out of fear of having to pay more if they wait.

The NAR’s index of pending home sales rose 11.4 percent in the Midwest, 4.3 percent in the South, 3.4 percent in the Northeast and 3.1 percent in the West.

The U.S. housing market is looking strong despite a sharp rise in mortgage rates since the presidential election. The average on a benchmark 30-year fixed rate loan was 4.23 percent last week, up from 3.54 percent the week before the Nov. 8 vote.