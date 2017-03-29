Evergreen boys basketball coach Witherspoon stepping down

A A

Brian Witherspoon, who coached Evergreen boys basketball to a district title in 2013 and an appearance in the district title game in 2016, is stepping away from the bench.

“I needed a break (to) kind of recharge my battery,” he said, adding that he wants to dedicate his time to his family and his career.

He spent eight seasons as an assistant coach at Clark College before becoming Evergreen’s head coach prior to the 2012-13 season.

“I think Brian did a great job for Evergreen High School,” said Keenan Burris, the school’s athletic director. “He worked well with the kids.”

Witherspoon took some time once this past season ended to make sure he made the proper decision. He told his players that he was leaving the program earlier this week.

“I’ll stay in contact with the boys. It’s sad to leave them,” Witherspoon said. “They can compete for a (league) championship. The talent is there. A new voice will be good for them.”

Burris said the position should be posted by the end of this week.

Witherspoon coached Robert Franks, who was The Columbian’s All-Region player of the year in 2014 and is now at Washington State. Several other former Evergreen players have gone on to play junior college ball.